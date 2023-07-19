HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning commercial structure fire near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Star Bluff Road. It was brought under control.

No additional information was immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Horry County police also responded to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.