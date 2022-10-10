HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash involving a tree, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 10:55 a.m. to the area of Highway 65 and Boggy Road.
No additional details were immediately available.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
