HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area that injured one person, the department said in a Facebook post.
It happened about 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road, HCPD said. The injured person was taken to the hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue.
An increased police presence remained in the area late Saturday afternoon as the investigation continued, HCPD said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.