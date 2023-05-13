HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday morning in a crash along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Dick Pond Road, HCFR said.
One person was taken to a hospital.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.