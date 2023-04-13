HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 10:45 a.m. to the crash in the area of E. Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road. One person was taken to the hospital. Authorities did not release information about their injuries.

The city of Conway Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.