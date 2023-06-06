HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash that blocked traffic in the area of Highway 544 at Highway 31 in Horry County, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:02 a.m. and requested that motorists avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

