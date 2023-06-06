HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash that blocked traffic in the area of Highway 544 at Highway 31 in Horry County, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:02 a.m. and requested that motorists avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.