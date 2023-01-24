HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area near Monaca Drive as lanes of traffic are blocked while emergency crews work at the scene. HCFR was dispatched at 9:45 a.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance by Horry County police.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.