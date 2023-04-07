HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Friday morning in a crash along Highway 90 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The three-vehicle crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Wildhorse Drive, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.