HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon and lanes of traffic were blocked after a motorcycle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 1:46 p.m. to the crash in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbor Boulevard. Authorities asked people to avoid the area for the safety of emergency crews working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.