HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Friday evening in a rollover crash in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mill Pond Road and Brothers Hill Road, HCFR said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.