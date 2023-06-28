HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the Longs area of Horry County, police said.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 22, police said. The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or those who were involved.

The investigation remains active, and police said people should use an alternate route as officers continue to work in the area.