HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Wednesday morning after a vehicle overturned near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:54 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 and Garrano Street. Highway 90 in the area was shut in the area of the single-vehicle crash.

One person was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and taken to the hospital, HCFR said.

No additional details were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.