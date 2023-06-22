HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Wednesday night after a fire at the Lakewood Campground in the Surfside Beach area destroyed one camper and damaged two others, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 10:35 p.m. to the fire in the 5000 block of S. Kings Highway.
One person was taken to the hospital, but authorities did not provide any details about their condition.
No additional information was immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“One camper was destroyed by an apparent explosion, with damage to two others,” HCFR said.
The Surfside Beach Fire Department and Horry County police assisted.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.