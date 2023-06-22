HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Wednesday night after a fire at the Lakewood Campground in the Surfside Beach area destroyed one camper and damaged two others, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:35 p.m. to the fire in the 5000 block of S. Kings Highway.

One person was taken to the hospital, but authorities did not provide any details about their condition.

No additional information was immediately available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“One camper was destroyed by an apparent explosion, with damage to two others,” HCFR said.

Photo courtesy of Alexander Penrod

Photo courtesy of Alexander Penrod

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

The Surfside Beach Fire Department and Horry County police assisted.

Count on News13 for updates.