HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person has been injured in a rollover crash that has blocked southbound lanes of traffic on a section of Highway 31 just north of Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Friday to the two-vehicle crash in which one vehicle overturned in the area near mile-marker 18 on Highway 31, HCFR said in a Facebook post.

HCFR said one person was being taken to the hospital and asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

