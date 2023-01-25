HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that is blocking traffic in the area of Highway 544 and Kingswood Drive near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 7:05 a.m., and motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
