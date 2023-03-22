HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic near Conway, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 and Steritt Swamp Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.