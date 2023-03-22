HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic near Conway, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 and Steritt Swamp Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.