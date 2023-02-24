HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in the area of Postal Way and Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The two-vehicle crash has caused lanes of traffic to be blocked in the area. HCFR was dispatched at 11:47 a.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders working at the scene.
