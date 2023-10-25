HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured and traffic was blocked Wednesday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 544 and Cedar Lane, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
One person was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 12:19 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
* * *
