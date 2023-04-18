HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is blocked after a five-vehicle crash in the area of North Highway 701 and Cemetery Road just south of Highway 22, Horry County Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at about 3:45 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.