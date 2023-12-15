HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash that also damaged a utility pole, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Crews were dispatched at 10:32 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Highway 66. One person was taken to the hospital, but no information about their injuries was immediately available.

A utility crew is working to repair the broken utility pole, HCFR said. People are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those who are working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating along with Horry County police.