HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured and four people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 2:00 a.m. on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road, HCFR said.

The person injured was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina will be offering assistance to the four people displaced by this fire, according to HCFR.

The Tabor City Fire Department and Loris Fire Department assisted with the fire, HCFR said. The fire is still under investigation.