HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– One person is injured after being hit by a car Friday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard, HCFR said.

The person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and their current condition is unknown.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

