HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Saturday evening after a crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near Queens Harbour Boulevard, HCFR said.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which overturned, HCFR said. One person was taken to a hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic were blocked.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
