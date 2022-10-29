HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital with injuries Saturday morning after crashing into a building on Highway 90, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of 2395 Highway 90 near Conway, HCFR said.

HCFR asks that people avoid the area due to blocked lanes of traffic that could cause delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

No information about the person hurt was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.