HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after being shot and cut by glass early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m. at Klocker’s Tavern, located at 4807 Hwy. 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, according to the report. Witnesses told police that a suspect was outside, and they heard gunshots shortly after. Shell casings were found outside and a door, walls and tv were damaged.