HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 7:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of E. Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway, HCFR said. The crash resulted in blocked lanes of traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice to avoid possible delays and also for the safety of those on the scene, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.