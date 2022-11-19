HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at 7:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of E. Highway 9 and Sea Mountain Highway, HCFR said. The crash resulted in blocked lanes of traffic.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice to avoid possible delays and also for the safety of those on the scene, according to HCFR.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.