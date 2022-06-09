HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 5401 South Kings Highway just south of Myrtle Beach State Park as crews respond to the crash. One vehicle was involved, HCFR said.

One person was trapped in the vehicle, which caught fire, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted on the call.