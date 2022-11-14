HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews rescued a dog and treated one person for injuries at a house fire in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road, HCFR said.

An injured person was treated at the scene, according to HCFR. A dog was rescued and treated at the scene as well.

The fire is now under control. Four people will be displaced and offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina, HCFR said.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Police Department assisted with the fire.