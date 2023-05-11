HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday morning in a rollover crash near Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the are of Freewoods Road and Emma Gause Place, HCFR said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.