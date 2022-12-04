HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 501 that resulted in blocked lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Highway 501 and Bill Jones Road near Aynor, HCFR said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, according to HCFR. The Horry County Police Department and Aynor Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.