HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person hurt Monday evening after a car crashed while fleeing from police, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on W. Bear Grass Road about five miles south of Loris, SCHP Master Troper Brandon Bolt said.

According to Horry County police, officers tried to stop the vehicle for reckless driving but the driver fled.

Officers began pursuing the 2001 Lexus north on Freemont Road before it turned onto Highway 905 and then onto W. Bear Grass Road, where it crashed and overturned, Bolt said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 6:31 p.m., and the injured person was taken to the hospital by EMS, Bolt said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.