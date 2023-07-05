HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and three others were hurt Tuesday night in Horry County when a car ran into a ditch, hit a brick wall and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Dewitt Road near Old Chesterfield Road.

According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler, the 2016 Nissan Altima was going too fast for the conditions while traveling west on Dewitt Road. It went off the right side of the road and into a ditch before hitting a brick wall and overturning.

A passenger in the vehicle died after being taken to McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, Butler said. Three other passengers were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. The driver was not hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County police units responded to the crash along with the highway patrol, which is handling the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.