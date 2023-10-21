HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on US-17, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

An unknown vehicle was travelling north on US-17 when it crashed into a pedestrian who was walking north on US-17. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the pedestrian died on the scene from their injuries.

There were no additional details about the collision and the crash remains under investigation, according to SCHP.

