HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was critically injured after a shooting in the Little River area, Horry County police said.

Another person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday night at about 8:30 p.m. on Plantation Drive in Little River, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

This is the second incident that happened in Little River Thursday night. One person was critically injured and another was seriously injured in a stabbing.

