HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 11000 block of West Highway 19 in the Loris-area, crews said on Facebook.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at about 4:00 p.m. No injures were reported in the fire, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

One person was displaced and will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The fire is currently under investigation.