HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle just south of International Drive on Highway 31, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The person who was hurt was taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Northbound lanes are blocked off at this time.

HCFR crews were dispatched at about 3:28 p.m.

