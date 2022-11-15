HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a tree near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Nottingham Lakes Road south of Conway, HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.