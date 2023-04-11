HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured and traffic is blocked after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 544 and Woodwinds Drive near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and caused entrapment, HCFR said.

Crews were dispatched at about 2:50 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.