HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured and traffic is blocked after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 544 and Woodwinds Drive near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
The vehicle crashed into a tree and caused entrapment, HCFR said.
Crews were dispatched at about 2:50 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
