HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken into custody Saturday after one person was hurt in a shooting near Conway, according to Horry County police.

Police confirmed to News13 that officers were conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. “No one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting, authorities said.

No information was immediately available about the condition of the person who was hurt.

Count on News13 for updates.