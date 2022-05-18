HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Claypond Road blocked traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene. It happened about 8 a.m., HCFR said.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

