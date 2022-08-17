MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene, HCFR said.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.