SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are being blocked in the area of Glenns Bay Road and Chandler Drive in the Surfside Beach area after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, Horry County Fire Rescue announced in a Facebook post.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 1:05 p.m., according to the post. One person is being taken to the hospital.
Authorities are asking to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
