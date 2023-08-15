HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after Horry County Fire Rescue was called to investigate an odor of gas on Blackthorn Drive.
Crews responded at 10:35 a.m., and the leak has been mitigated and the building is being ventilated, HCFR said.
No additional information on the person’s condition was immediately available.
* * *
