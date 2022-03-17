HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is working to clear the scene after a car drove into a ditch Thursday afternoon.

Crews were sent around 12:41 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Azalea Lakes Blvd for a reported vehicle in a ditch in the southbound lanes, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.

According to South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras, traffic is slow moving in the area as of 1 p.m.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries and the incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.