HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered deadly injuries in a house fire Saturday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Claridy Road near Conway, HCFR said.
The City of Conway Fire Department assisted HCFR with getting the fire under control by 8:30 p.m. The fire remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.
No further details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.