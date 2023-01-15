HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered deadly injuries in a house fire Saturday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Claridy Road near Conway, HCFR said.

The City of Conway Fire Department assisted HCFR with getting the fire under control by 8:30 p.m. The fire remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

No further details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.