HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital on Christmas Day after a camper and a barn caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of D L Drive in the Little River area, HCFR said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. Details on the injured person’s condition are unknown at this time.

The Calabash Fire Department assisted with this fire.

The fire remains under investigation.