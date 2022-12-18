HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two separate two-vehicle crashes left one person injured and several lanes of traffic blocked Sunday on Highway 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Highway 501 and Wonderland Drive near Conway, HCFR said.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.

