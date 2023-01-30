HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck has blocked lanes of traffic on Highway 701, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road, HCFR said.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.