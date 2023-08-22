SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event that allows people with disabilities to experience the joys of surfing is returning to Surfside Beach this weekend.

The 10th annual “Wheel to Surf’ clinic sponsored by the nonprofit Adaptive Surf Project is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at the 13th Avenue South beach access in Surfside Beach.

Many people describe surfing as peaceful yet challenging and say it’s a way to connect with the water. The Adaptive Surf Project hopes to allow everyone to experience “a dance with the ocean.”

With trained volunteers and specially modified surfboards, catching a wave will be within the reach of anyone who’s willing to try. During the clinic, surfers can ride tandem, prone, seated or standing.

Brock Johnson, the event’s founder and assistant director of Adaptive Surf Project based in North Myrtle Beach, said he expects hundreds of people to be in the water this weekend and that they will leave with big smiles on their faces.

“They ride for 20 minutes and they go home and they change their pictures on Facebook to themselves surfing or with their team,” Johnson said. “A whole year lasts for them like it used to last for me when I was only able to surf once a year. It stays inside you, and it keeps you going for the next time.

Aside from the “Wheel to Surf” clinic, Johnson said the nonprofit group is always looking for ways to increase beach accessibility. That includes beach wheelchairs and wheelchair-friendly beach access points.