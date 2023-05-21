HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eleven people were taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash involving an RV and another vehicle near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, HCFR said.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 9:19 a.m. to the area of W. Highway 19 and Kennesaw Road. It’s unclear how many people were in the recreational vehicle or the other vehicle that was involved.

The Loris Fire Department assisted at the scene. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.